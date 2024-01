January 04, 2024 02:51 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Activists of the Welfare Party of India took out a march and blocked the Secretariat gates for hours on Wednesday seeking a caste census in Kerala, proportionate representation for backward communities in recruitment to government jobs, and for making all appointments in the aided sector through Public Service Commission (PSC). Party treasurer Atiq Rahman inaugurated the protest and State president Razaq Paleri presided.