ADVERTISEMENT

Welfare of the workers a priority: P Rajeev

June 27, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has implemented a package of ₹40 crore for private processors to protect the cashew sector and the welfare of the workers, Industries Minister P Rajeev has said here on Tuesday.

He was inaugurating the project to reopen private cashew factories with the assistance of government at Khadija cashew factory in Perumpuzha. “The package for private processors has been prepared in a way that the government will bear up to ten lakh rupees as interest on loans taken for working capital. ₹3 crore has been spent for the purpose and ₹7 crore been set aside in the Budget,” said the Minister.

Mr. Rajeev added that the proposal to launch Kerala brand cashew products was under consideration. “Protocol will be prepared as part of branding. ₹5 crore will be given to private processors for creating women friendly workplaces while an equal amount will be given for the mechanisation of shelling section as part of easing the workload. If needed, the government will provide up to ₹40 lakh for a company to increase its turnover,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikraman, general secretary of of the association of private processors, presided over the function while former Minister J. Mercykuttyamma, Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) chairman S. Jayamohan, Capex chairman M. Sivasankarapilla, Elampallur panchayat president Regi Kallanvilla, and vice president Jalaja Gopan also spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US