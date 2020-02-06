Kerala

Welfare fund boards to be merged: Minister

The Kerala government plans to merge some of the welfare fund boards to cut down on the administrative expense. The number of the welfare fund boards existing in the State will come down from 16 to 11 following the merger, Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan told the Assembly on Wednesday. “We have cut down on the administrative costs, as we found that there has been an increase in administrative posts,” he said.

