Welfare fund boards to be merged: Minister

The Kerala government plans to merge some of the welfare fund boards to cut down on the administrative expense. The number of the welfare fund boards existing in the State will come down from 16 to 11 following the merger, Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan told the Assembly on Wednesday. “We have cut down on the administrative costs, as we found that there has been an increase in administrative posts,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.