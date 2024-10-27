Welfare committee for women in all courts of the State soon, says Kerala Chief Justice

Welfare committees for women judicial officers, lawyers, and employees would be formed in all courts of the State, said Chief Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the annual general body meeting of the Kerala Judicial Officers Association here on Sunday, Mr. Jamdar said the Kerala High Court had earlier formed a committee for the welfare of women officers, lawyers, and employees.

He handed over a cheque of ₹31 lakh, which was raised by judicial officers for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, to C. S. Mohit, member secretary of the Kerala Legal Services Authority, at the event.

Outgoing president of the Association N. Seshadrinathan presided. Vice President A. Sameer, treasurer M.G. Rakesh and C.K. Baiju, president of the Kerala Judicial Officers Association Cooperative Society, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.