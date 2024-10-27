GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Welfare committee for women in all courts of the State soon, says Kerala Chief Justice

Published - October 27, 2024 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Welfare committees for women judicial officers, lawyers, and employees would be formed in all courts of the State, said Chief Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar.

Inaugurating the annual general body meeting of the Kerala Judicial Officers Association here on Sunday, Mr. Jamdar said the Kerala High Court had earlier formed a committee for the welfare of women officers, lawyers, and employees.

He handed over a cheque of ₹31 lakh, which was raised by judicial officers for the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, to C. S. Mohit, member secretary of the Kerala Legal Services Authority, at the event.

Outgoing president of the Association N. Seshadrinathan presided. Vice President A. Sameer, treasurer M.G. Rakesh and C.K. Baiju, president of the Kerala Judicial Officers Association Cooperative Society, spoke.

October 27, 2024

