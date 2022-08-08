Welfare boards, coops. asked to transfer back unpaid pension in 10 days

Kerala govt. says an interest of 7.5% will be levied in the event of delay

Tightening the norms on the time period that the welfare boards and co-operatives can hold unspent pension amounts, the State government has stipulated that the money which has not been handed over to beneficiaries be transferred back to the Kerala Social Security Pension Limited (KSSPL) within 10 days of the pension payment dates. Interest will be levied in case of delays.

The co-operatives are tasked with the responsibility of doorstep delivery of social security pensions to beneficiaries who have not opted for payment through bank accounts. However, some co-operatives have failed to transfer back the amount which was not distributed to beneficiaries even after a long period. A meeting was convened earlier this year to discuss the issue, with the Panchayat Director, Registrar of co-operatives and officials of the Information Kerala Mission and the Social Security Pension Limited participating.

Rules not followed

As per the existing rules, the unspent amount from the money for pension disbursal which is transferred from the KSSPL account to the treasury and savings bank accounts of the Panchayat Director has to be transferred back within a stipulated time period after the pension payment dates. This has not been followed in many cases. Data entry is also not being carried out in a timely manner. As per the latest order from the Finance department, the Panchayat department and the Co-operative department have to ensure that the unspent amount is transferred back within 10 days.

Changes will be made in the software so that further entries cannot be made if the repayment is not made on time. Special permission will be required from the KSSPL manager for repayment after the stipulated period. The funds for the next month can be transferred only after the previous month's unpaid amounts are repaid. An interest amount of 7.5% will be levied, which will be deducted from the incentives provided to the co-operatives.

Utilisation certificate

The welfare boards which use government funds to provide pensions have to submit an utilisation certificate with details on the pensions spending every month. Pension amounts will not be sanctioned to welfare boards which fail to submit utilisation certificates. The KSSPL will submit to the Finance department the details of the co-operatives and boards which fail to transfer back the unpaid amounts every month. The Panchayat Director has to ensure the removal of dead beneficiaries from the list.