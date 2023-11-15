Welfare board for NRKs received ₹38 crore assistance from government

November 15, 2023 02:35 am | Updated 02:35 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Non Resident Keralites’ Welfare Board received ₹38.7 crore assistance from the government from 2016-17 to 2022-23.

The maximum assistance in this period was received in 2021-22 (₹10.5 crore), while ₹8.8 crore was sanctioned in the financial year 2022-23, according to the response provided by the board to a query under the Right to Information Act filed by Raju Vazhakkala of Kakkanad.

In 2016-17 and 2017-18, the government had sanctioned around ₹2 crore each, while the assistance in 2018-19 was ₹4.4 crore. Around ₹3.5 crore was sanctioned in 2019-20, while the support in 2020-21 was ₹7.5 crore.

The reply said that there were 7.14 lakh members on the board as on August 31. The board distributed pension to eligible members up to October this year.