‘Welcome’ that ‘drink’ with caution, say doctors as hepatitis A cases go up in Kozhikode

Guests, beware of the colourful and cool beverages offered to you while arriving at formal events.

These ‘welcome drinks’, as they are termed in local parlance, could be a source of hepatitis A infection, if the water source is not hygienic and clean, say doctors in Kozhikode as they are grappling with an unusual high number of such cases in recent months in the district. Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver caused by a virus, which is transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food and water or through direct contact with an infectious person, according to the World Health Organisation.

Sources at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, say that there has been a rise in the number of infections since February this year. In recent weeks, at least five or six people are reportedly getting admitted to the general medicine department every day. One aided school in the district had to be shut for a few days as a large majority of the students there fell sick. There have been many deaths too. Two persons died due to the infection in the past two weeks alone and three others are in critical condition at the hospital now. The number of affected people could go up if those from the private hospitals are added to the list.

V.K. Shameer, Assistant Professor at the MCH, writes in a Facebook post that a large number of youth, with no previous history of any other illnesses, are getting infected. Claiming that the consumption of unhygienic water is the main reason for this, he advises caution against drinking cool beverages from untrustworthy surroundings. Dr. Shameer also says it is always better to carry a bottle of water boiled and cooled at home during travel instead of depending on bottled water.

Another public health expert points out that unlike earlier, the infection is being reported from many places now. “We could identify a source point for an outbreak before, such as an event or an institution. But these days, it is widespread across many areas. Unhygienic water sources and ice blocks used in making cold beverages, even in shops and restaurants, are turning out to be a cause for concern. The departments of Health and Food Safety, and the Local Self-Government need to act together,” he says. He also suggests steps to check the contamination of ground water sources.

Meanwhile, there has been a debate over taking a vaccine to prevent the infection. K.K. Purushothaman, Professor, MES Medical College, Perinthalmanna, points out that two types of effective vaccines are available against hepatitis A. One of them has to be taken twice with an interval of six months. Each dose will cost around ₹1,800. Another is a single-dose Chinese vaccine that costs around ₹2,000. Dr. Purushothaman, however, is of the opinion that not every one can afford to use this option. He says that effective intervention in the public health sector to avoid contamination of water and food is the best way to control the situation.