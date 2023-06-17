ADVERTISEMENT

Weekly special train between Kochuveli, Bengaluru

June 17, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A weekly special train will be operated between Kochuveli and SMVT Bengaluru, said a release issued by the Southern Railways here on Saturday. Kochuveli-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Special (Train No. 06211) will leave Kochuveli at 5 p.m. on Sundays — June 18 and 25 and July 2 — and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, SMVT Bengaluru-Kochuveli Weekly Special (Train No. 06212) will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 1 p.m. on Mondays — June 19, 26 and July 3 — and reach Kochuveli at 6.50 a.m. the next day, said the release.

