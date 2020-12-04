Kerala

Weekly Festival Specials extended

The services of three fully reserved weekly festival special trains have been extended by Railways with change in timings.

Train 02521/02522 Barauni Junction-Ernakulam Junction-Barauni Junction Weekly Superfast Festival Specials via MGR Chennai Central, Coimbatore Junction, and Palakkad Junction will run till January 3.

Train 02877/02878 Howrah- Ernakulam Junction-Howrah Weekly Festival Specials via Coimbatore junction and Palakkad Junction has been extended till December 28, according to Railways.

Train 09424/09423 Gandhidham Junction-Tirunelveli Junction-Gandhidham Junction Weekly Festival Specials via Mangaluru Junction, Ernakulam Junction, Thiruvananthapuram Central, and Nagercoil Town will run till December 31.

