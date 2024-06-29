Weekly farm market scripts success of tribespeople in Marayur

Chilla, the weekly open market launched by the Marayur sandal forest division to ensure fair prices for organically grown farm produce from the region’s tribal settlements, is scaling new heights.

Exactly a decade after its launch, the sales turnover here has reached ₹6.5 crore, providing a stable income and marketplace for the tribespeople in 20 settlements in the Marayur and Kanthallur areas in Idukki.

This initiative is spearheaded by former Marayur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Saby Varghese, with range officers M.G. Vinod Kumar and B. Renjith leading the team.

Forest department officials said they decided to open a tribal produce market after witnessing first hand the exploitation of tribal farmers by vendors. Mr. Varghese recalled, “One day, we saw a vendor purchasing produce from a tribal farmer at a rate that was only 20% of the actual market price. After witnessing this, we discussed the issue and Mr. Vinod Kumar suggested the idea for a tribal produce market. That marked the origin of Chilla.”

Before the market’s inception, Marayur was plagued by rampant sandalwood smuggling, with some tribal people participating in these illegal activities. However, with the market providing a legitimate source of income, these incidents have significantly decreased. Mr. Varghese explained, “After the market opened, people received proper income.”

The market now operates every Thursday, selling 168 types of tribal produce. Vendors from various regions come to purchase these high-quality organic items. Mr. Vinod Kumar said the market has significantly impacted the local economy. “Bird’s eye chili, eggs, and cattle are sold at the market. Over the past four years, the market has sold ₹3.33 crore worth of Chinese potato (koorka) alone. This has encouraged many tribal farmers to engage in Koorka farming,” he said.

Kathireshan, a farmer from the Kammalamkudy settlement, shared his experience, “Before Chilla, we had to sell our produce to middlemen at unfair prices. Most of us are illiterate and the vendors set the rates. But after Chilla opened, we now receive a fair price and an assured market. Many farmers have since taken up full-time farming.”

Mr. Kumar highlighted the market’s significance, stating, “If farmers have an assured market and fair payment, they are more likely to engage in farming. Chilla ensures a proper market for them. The market operates under a Vana Samrakshana Samity. Previously, wild gooseberry had no market outside, but now it’s a popular item. Farmers can even sell chickens or goats through the market.”

The market has played a crucial role in making the tribal community self-sufficient, supporting over 20 settlements under the Marayur sandal division. Officials said that after the arrival of the market, a socio-economic change was witnessed among the tribal community. “The assured income helps the tribespeople provide better education for their children and ensure self-sufficiency for the families,” said Mr. Kumar.