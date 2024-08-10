Coffee Board launches initiatives to reboot cultivation in Idukki

The Coffee Board of India has started a special initiative to restore climate-resilient farming practices in Idukki.

Large tracts of cardamom plantations in the district faced extreme drought this year, resulting in severe crop damage. The Coffee Board is urging farmers to plant coffee in hills where irrigation facilities are not readily available as it will fetch them a steady income.

R. Subha, senior liaison officer at Coffee Board, says many farmers have come forward to grow coffee in the district, once the hub of traditional coffee farmers.

“To encourage coffee growers, the Coffee Board has announced a subsidy scheme for developing plantations. The board will provide subsidy for replanting, well and pond construction, sprinkler, drip, and mechanisation. In addition, the board will distribute coffee seed and clones to farmers,” she says.

Prasanth A.V., assistant extension officer, says most farmers cultivated coffee as a tradition since the settlement period in the district. However, coffee lost out after cardamom farming gained popularity.

“This year, the farm gate price of raw Robusta coffee reached a record ₹240 a kg in the Kattappana market, prompting many to resume coffee farming. Climate change is another factor that has prompted farmers to switch back to coffee,” he says.

Libin Jose, a coffee farmer at Kalthotty, near Kattappana, says coffee farming is more practical considering climate change. “Cardamom was badly affected by the severe drought last season but coffee plants survived the drought. In this situation, coffee cultivation is more practical in hill areas. In addition, better prices and low care are also other attractions of coffee farming,” says Mr. Jose.

“Cardamom needs repeated care needing more money. For coffee, there is no need for such care or pesticide spraying,” he says.

Ranjan Aroma, who operates a coffee powder-making unit, says Idukki produces high-quality coffee. “We get 600 gm of coffee beans (without skin) from one kg of raw coffee beans from Idukki compared to 540 gm of the commodity from Karnataka. The Karinthiri area of Elappara in Idukki produces good quality coffee beans. The quality and taste of Idukki coffee beans are also high,” he says.

The Coffee Board on Thursday conducted a seminar for farmers at Thankamany, near Kattappana, to encourage coffee farming. “Over 800 farmers attended the seminar and evinced interest in taking up coffee cultivation,” says Mr. Prasanth.