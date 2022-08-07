Kerala

Week-long programmes to mark indigenous peoples day

Staff Reporter Thiruvananthapuram August 07, 2022 20:57 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:57 IST

The Scheduled Tribe Development Department will organise week-long programmes to mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Tuesday.

The programmes that will go on till August 15 will be organised with the theme ‘best education and health’ at the State and district levels.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the week-long State-level celebrations at a function at Ayyankali hall here at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan will preside. National Film Award winner Nanjiamma will be felicitated on the occasion.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil, and Minister for Transport Antony Raju will be present.

