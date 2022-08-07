Week-long programmes to mark indigenous peoples day
Chief Minister to open State-level celebrations
The Scheduled Tribe Development Department will organise week-long programmes to mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Tuesday.
The programmes that will go on till August 15 will be organised with the theme ‘best education and health’ at the State and district levels.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the week-long State-level celebrations at a function at Ayyankali hall here at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan will preside. National Film Award winner Nanjiamma will be felicitated on the occasion.
Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil, and Minister for Transport Antony Raju will be present.
