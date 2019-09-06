Week-long Onam celebrations from September 10

The State’s classical and folk dances, modern art and performing traditions will be showcased at multiple venues in the capital and districts during the week-long Kerala Tourism’s Onam celebrations commencing on September 10.

As part of the celebrations, Kovalam will host a State Tourism Ministers’ Conclave that will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 16, the concluding day of the festival. The story of Kerala’s post-flood resurgence will be presented before the country at the conclave, Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran told a press meet here on Friday. “No calamity will dampen our spirit to survive and forge ahead. This year also, there had been heavy downpours, spawning devastation and loss of lives. But we will move forward. This is the message of Onam celebrations,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan will inaugurate the State-level celebrations at Nishagandhi Auditorium here at 6 p.m. on September 10. Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan will give the Onam message. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will deliver the keynote address.

The festival will conclude with a cultural pageantry depicting the history and culture of Kerala, to be flagged off from Keltron Junction, Vellayambalam, on September 16. Replying to a query, Mr. Surendran said ₹6 crore has been earmarked for the conduct of the festival. Of this, ₹4 crore would be for events in and around the capital and ₹2 crore for the districts.

The Minister also launched a promotional video of the ongoing Champions Boat League (CBL). Composer A.R. Rahman has done the background score for the video made by Bharat Bala. He also released the logo of Chaliyar River Paddle 2019, a 68-km expedition along the Chaliyar river from Nilambur to Beypore, organised by the Jellyfish Association with the support of Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society from September 20.