Week-long ‘Keraleeyam 2023’ festival to begin on November 1

September 19, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government will organise ‘Keraleeyam 2023’, a week-long festival starting on November 1, Keralappiravi day, presenting all the achievements and cultural heritage of the State to the world, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said various programmes related to Keraleeyam 2023 would be staged in the city from Kowdiar to East Fort.

The main agenda of Keraleeyam was to organise seminars of international standards by including the world’s most eminent thinkers and experts. The seminars were organised with the aim of presenting the achievements of Kerala in various fields and preparing a roadmap for the future of Kerala.

As many as 25 international seminars would be held in five days. Along with this, there would be exhibitions showcasing the achievements of Kerala with the help of modern technology. Around 10 exhibitions would be held at various venues, said the Chief Minister.

Art and cultural events, trade fairs, flower shows, etc. would also be part of the event. A food fair would also be organised in connection with the event to showcase the diverse food culture of Kerala. The city and its historical monuments would be lit up with lamps and decorated. The book festival, which was successfully held last time at the Kerala Assembly building, would be organised at the same venue as part of ‘Keraleeyam’ this time.

The Chief Minister also said that since Malayalees living outside Kerala wanted to be a part of ‘Keraleeyam’, the event could be organised in such a way that people from different parts of the world could come. It would also benefit tourism in a big way. The State government also wanted to have sequels for ‘Keraleeyam’, said the Chief Minister said, adding that he would participate in the next edition of Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) to be held in Saudi Arabia if the situation allowed.