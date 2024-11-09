 />
Week-long film restoration workshop begins

Published - November 09, 2024 12:14 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Marianna De Sanctis, Head of film repair, L’Immagine Ritrovata, leading a workshop on film restoration at the Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan on Friday.

Marianna De Sanctis, Head of film repair, L'Immagine Ritrovata, leading a workshop on film restoration at the Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan on Friday.

The 9th edition of Film Preservation and Restoration Workshop India 2024 organised by the Film Heritage Foundation got under way here on Friday with sessions on digital preservation, film conservation and restoration, digitisation, disaster recovery, cataloguing, paper and photograph conservation and programming. The workshop was officially inaugurated on Thursday (November 7, 2024) in the presence of filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza, actors Sheela and Jalaja, Chief Secretary Saradha Muraleedharan and others.

Among the 66 participants, 30 are from Kerala, while the rest are from Australia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Romania, Sri Lanka and from various States in India. Experts from L’Immagine Ritrovata, Institut National de l’Audiovisuel (INA), Cinemateca Portuguesa, Fondation Jerome Seydoux – Pathe, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, La Cinematheque de Toulouse and The Criterion Collection/Janus Films, Martin Scorsese-led Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project and the British Film Institute are leading the sessions.

