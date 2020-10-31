Week-long dharna of Walayar parents ends

Parents vow to fight till daughters get justice

The parents of the two Walayar girls who were found dead in mysterious circumstances have said they will continue their fight until their daughters get justice.

“The government says it stands for us. But it has done nothing to bring those responsible for the death of our children to book,” the parents said on Saturday.

A letter by the Additional Chief Secretary assured the parents of stern action against those who scuttled the case. But the parents said they would continue the agitation until solid action was taken against those responsible.

The Walayar Action Council has decided to stage a march to Minister for SC, ST and OBC Welfare A.K. Balan’s house on November 10 in protest against his remarks in connection with the case.

The week-long dharna staged by the action council under the leadership of the parents in front of their house at Attappallam, near Walayar, ended on Saturday.

K. Muraleedharan, MP, BJP leader P.K. Krishnadas, and Pempilai Orumai leader G. Gomathi, were among those who visited the parents on Saturday.

Ms. Gomathi inaugurated the valedictory session. Rights activist Vilayodi Venugopal presided. Plachimada agitation leaders Sakthivel, Puthusseri Sreenivas, Mariyappan Neelappara, and Aramughan Pathichira spoke.

The parents and supporters took out a procession to the school where the girls had studied carrying petticoats.