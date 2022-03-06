Weeds hitting smooth movement of boats in Kottayam

March 06, 2022 18:42 IST

Vembanad lake finds itself covered by an explosion of water hyacinth

A journey by boat along the Kottayam-Alappuzha route is no longer fun.

An explosion of the water hyacinth in Vembanad lake, its adjoining rivers and streams, has thrown the water transport system in the region into disarray with boats often getting stuck mid-water.

The weeds have also threatened the aquatic life in these water bodies and polluted water, besides affecting the transportation of drinking water to the backwater villages and movement of paddy and other materials.

According to Shaji V. Nair, Director, State Water Transport Department, negotiating through the clogged-up route has been causing further delays in boat operations between Kottayam and Alappuzha, which currently take a circuitous route through Pallam due to the non-repairing of lift-bridges along the Kanjiram route .

“The boats are struggling to move through these thick mats and the situation is particularly grave in the boat channel that leads to Kottayam. The movement through this swam of weeds is also causing damage to the engine shafts,” he said.

Adding to the concerns of the SWTD is the presence of logs or other debris hidden within these densely inter-wined carpets.

Taking note of the situation, the department has approached the Kottayam municipality and neighbouring local bodies seeking urgent action to clear the weeds. “The schools have just reopened and at this point of time, any disruptions or delays in operation will affect students from the low-lying western interiors, especially during the upcoming examination season,” added Mr. Nair.

Besides the passenger boats, the movement of house boats, speed boats, and cargo boats too have been disrupted along the Kavanar, the Pennar, and the Kaippuzhayar. Several of the tourist boat operators have re-scheduled the boat cruises to morning hours when these plants recede into the Vembanad lake.

Officials with the Irrigation department said the Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine would soon visit the region. “Even if you harvest these weeds using machines, more of it will keep coming in from the lake. So the weed harvesting should be backed by boundary marking of various canals using nets,” noted the official.