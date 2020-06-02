Kerala

Weddings to be held at Guruvayur Sreekrishna temple from tomorrow

Wedding ceremonies will be conducted at the Sreekrishna temple at Guruvayur in accordance with norms from June 4.

The Guruvayur Devaswom management committee decided to conduct the ceremonies after getting the green signal from the government. A meeting held at the Thrissur Collectorate on Tuesday prepared guidelines for conducting weddings. Ten persons, including the bride and bridegroom, may attend the wedding ceremony. Only 60 weddings will be allowed in a day from 5 a.m. to 12 noon. Each wedding ceremony will be given a time slot of 10 minutes.

The Devaswom will arrange photographers, and other photographers will not be allowed at the venue. The mandapam will be sanitised after each wedding.

Advance booking for weddings will begin soon. Non-quarantine history certificates from a medical officer and photo identity cards of those attending the wedding should be submitted at the time of advance booking. A booking counter will be opened at the book stall at East Nada from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People attending the wedding should maintain COVID-19 safety guidelines, said Guruvayur Devaswom chairman K.B. Mohandas.

