Wedding wishes in the time of COVID-19

The Kodakara grama panchayat has initiated a novel COVID-19 awareness programme. The panchayat authorities will visit the houses where wedding ceremonies take place, with COVID-19 awareness messages along with wedding wishes.

The awareness cards stress the need for avoiding crowds at ceremonies to prevent infection through local contact. "We thought it is the best way to reach more people with the message," said panchayat president P.R. Prasadan.

The panchayat along with the family health centre is distributing the cards. The cards titled ‘Wishes and Cares’ have listed precautions to be taken against the spread of COVID-19.

A number has been given on the card to contact authorities in case of emergency. It has also directions on how to check waterborne diseases and those spread by mosquitoes. Ward members, ASHA workers, and health workers will distribute the cards. The drive was inaugurated by distributing cards at the engagement function of Deno, son of Johny Manjali Kannampilly at Perambra on Sunday.