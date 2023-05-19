ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding turns a damp squib in Kerala; bridegroom to move contempt plea against Knanaya Catholic Church

May 19, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 01:01 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Upset over the Church’s indifference, the bridegroom is now slated to move a contempt of court petition in the High Court against the Knanaya Church

The Hindu Bureau

Justin John and Vijimol after their betrothal ceremony at St Xavier’s Church at Kottody in Kasaragod in April. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

All the excitement over the wedding of Justin John with Vijimol Shaji, which was expected to mark the end of endogamy practised by the Knanaya Catholics, fizzled out with the function in Kasaragod on May 18 turning into a damp squib in the absence of consent from the Knanaya Church.

Upset over the Church’s indifference, the bridegroom is now slated to move a contempt of court petition in the High Court against the Knanaya Church.

The 31-year-old bridegroom, a member of St. Anne’s Church, Kottody, in Kasaragod under the Knanaya Archeparchy of Kottayam, was slated to marry Vijimol, a member of St Xavier’s Church, Kottody, under the Thalassery archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | A wedding could script history for Knanaya Catholic Church

Although he was entitled to get a consent or Vivaha Kuri from his church as per a High Court order, he was denied the same at the last minute citing the absence of an application. As the marriage sacrament could not be completed, the bridegroom and bride exchanged garlands at a brief function held outside St Xavier’s Church.

“Having completed all the stipulations for marrying a woman such as attending the pre-marriage course and making confession, there is no reason why the Church should deny me the consent,” Mr. John said. The marriage, according to him, was scheduled to be organised at the bride’s parish to avoid a possible law and order situation at his own parish.

Meanwhile, the Knanaya Catholic Naveekarana Samiti, a reformation group that leads legal battle to end the practice of endogamy in the Knanaya Church, will also file a contempt of court case in the High Court against the denial of Vivaha Kuri to Mr. John.

The Knanaya Archeparchy, on its part, clarified that the bridegroom had failed to submit relevant documents and complete procedures for his marriage. “He approached the parish for a consent only on the eve of his wedding. We need to complete the canonical procedure before issuing the consent for the marriage,” said Fr. Michael Vettikkatt, spokesperson of the Knanaya Archeparchy of Kottayam.

As to a query whether the membership of Mr. John with the Knanaya Archeparchy stood cancelled with the wedding, Fr. Vettikkatt replied that the court had prohibited termination of membership of a member for marrying from outside the sect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

christianity / Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US