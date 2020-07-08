Wedding ceremonies will resume from July 10 at Guruvayur

Wedding ceremonies will be resumed at Sree Krishna Temple Guruvayur on July 10 by adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. Pre-booking is mandatory for the wedding ceremonies. Booking will start at counter at West Nada and online through Google Form from July 9.

Weddings will be held from 5 a.m. 12 .30 p.m. at Kalyana Mandapam at East Nada.

Each team should have maximum of 12 members, including the bride, bridegroom and camera persons. Applications, along with photo identity card of the participants, should be submitted at the counter 24 hours before the function or 48 hours ahead in the case of online bookings.

Only 40 weddings will be allowed in a day. Each party should report only 20 minutes before the scheduled time.