Wedding called off after bridegroom turns up inebriated

April 16, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PATHANAMATHITTA

In a curious development, a wedding was abruptly called off just moments before the ceremony commenced, allegedly due to the groom arriving in an intoxicated state.

The incident unfolded at a church near Thadiyoor, close to Koyipram, recently. As per the police report, the bride belonged to a family residing near Naranganam.

The tension began when the groom, a 32-year-old man who is employed abroad, arrived at the church premises. Struggling to exit the car and then even to stand on his feet, he soon engaged in a heated argument with the bride’s relatives. Matters escalated when he also picked up an argument with the priest designated to officiate the marriage.

Faced with humiliation, the bride and her family made the difficult decision to cancel the wedding. On an alert raised by her relatives, a police team from Koipram arrived at the scene. Acting on a complaint, they charged the groom with causing public disturbance.

“The person was so intoxicated that he seemed oblivious to his surroundings. His misconduct towards the priest led to the cancellation of the wedding,” stated a police officer.

Having invested significantly in the wedding arrangements, the bride’s family demanded reimbursement from the groom and his family. After police intervention, an agreement was reached, with the groom agreeing to give compensation of ₹6 lakh.

