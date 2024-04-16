GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Wedding called off after bridegroom turns up inebriated

April 16, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PATHANAMATHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

In a curious development, a wedding was abruptly called off just moments before the ceremony commenced, allegedly due to the groom arriving in an intoxicated state.

The incident unfolded at a church near Thadiyoor, close to Koyipram, recently. As per the police report, the bride belonged to a family residing near Naranganam.

The tension began when the groom, a 32-year-old man who is employed abroad, arrived at the church premises. Struggling to exit the car and then even to stand on his feet, he soon engaged in a heated argument with the bride’s relatives. Matters escalated when he also picked up an argument with the priest designated to officiate the marriage.

Faced with humiliation, the bride and her family made the difficult decision to cancel the wedding. On an alert raised by her relatives, a police team from Koipram arrived at the scene. Acting on a complaint, they charged the groom with causing public disturbance.

“The person was so intoxicated that he seemed oblivious to his surroundings. His misconduct towards the priest led to the cancellation of the wedding,” stated a police officer.

Having invested significantly in the wedding arrangements, the bride’s family demanded reimbursement from the groom and his family. After police intervention, an agreement was reached, with the groom agreeing to give compensation of ₹6 lakh.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.