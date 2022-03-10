Website to report dowry-related complaints

The portal set up by the Women and Child Development department to report dowry-related complaints is fully operational, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Veena George said in a press note on Thursday.

An innovative initiative to report and prevent dowry-related atrocities in the State, the portal was dedicated to the nation by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Women facing dowry-related issues can file a complaint online and the information provided will be kept confidential. A representative of the Dowry Prohibition Officer will contact the complainant within three working days of receiving the complaint. The Minister urged the public to utilise the facility to eradicate the menace from the State.

A complaint can be filed if someone notices a bride’s family giving dowry to the groom, his parents or relatives. Affected women, parents, relatives and recognised institutions can lodge a complaint on http://wcd.kerala.gov.in/dowry.

The complaints will be forwarded to the District Dowry Prohibition Officer (District Child Development Project Officer). Depending on the jurisdiction, an inquiry will be conducted and a notice will be issued. Police and legal assistance along with psychological consultation will be made available through the Kathorth scheme implemented by the department. For more details, contact 0471 2346838.