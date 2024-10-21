ADVERTISEMENT

Website of ‘Udyama 1.0’ inaugurated

Published - October 21, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu on Monday (October 21,2024) inaugurated the website of ‘Udyama 1.0’ to be held at Thiruvananthapuram from December 7 to 10.

The programme is part of the international conclave on next-generation higher education scheduled to be held at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on December 19 and 20.

Udyama 1.0 aims at addressing the growing need to bridge the gap between academia and industry for the holistic development of students and the advancement of technical educations. It will focus on key areas like skill development, innovation, industry collaboration, and technology integration. The website was developed by a team of faculty members and students of the Government Engineering College, Thrissur.

