GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Website of ‘Udyama 1.0’ inaugurated

Published - October 21, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu on Monday (October 21,2024) inaugurated the website of ‘Udyama 1.0’ to be held at Thiruvananthapuram from December 7 to 10.

The programme is part of the international conclave on next-generation higher education scheduled to be held at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on December 19 and 20.

Udyama 1.0 aims at addressing the growing need to bridge the gap between academia and industry for the holistic development of students and the advancement of technical educations. It will focus on key areas like skill development, innovation, industry collaboration, and technology integration. The website was developed by a team of faculty members and students of the Government Engineering College, Thrissur.

Published - October 21, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.