Webinars held on Yoga for cervical spondylosis

20 June 2020 01:26 IST

Events organised as part of International Day of Yoga observance

Webinars on ‘Yoga for disease prevention’ were held all districts in the last three days in connection with International Day of Yoga, which will be observed on June 21.

‘Yoga for Cervical Spondylosis’ was the theme of the webinar in Thrissur district. It focused on how Yoga helped in relieving the symptoms. Dr. Reni M.K., medical officer (Yoga, naturopathy unit), Rama Varma District Ayurveda Hospital, Thrissur, and Dr. T.N. Aneeja of the National Ayush Mission led the webinar.

“Cervical Spondylosis, an age-related degenerative disease affecting the spinal discs in the neck, impacts the productivity of an individual. It often becomes an occupational hazard. Pain and stiffness in the neck, numbness on hands, and giddiness and headache in some cases are the common symptoms. People often complain of lack of coordination and difficulty walking. Regular Yoga practice has proved effective in relieving these symptoms,” said Dr. Reni.

Meanwhile, the Rama Varma District Ayurveda Hospital is offering online Yoga training programme.

‘The impact of Yoga on polycystic ovarian disease’, ‘obesity’, ‘geriatric care’, ‘anxiety disorders’, ‘varicose vein’, and ‘diabetes’ were the themes of the webinars in other districts.

Essay competition

The Indian System of Medicine along with the National Ayush Mission will conduct a district-level essay competition and a State-level Yoga competition on June 21.

High school students should prepare essays on ‘Yoga, a life style’, while higher secondary students should write essays on ‘Yoga as a therapy’.

The essays should be sent to idykerala@gmail on June 21. The name of the student and the name of the school and district should be mentioned clearly.

For Yoga competition, a three-minute video on Yogasana practice should be sent to the official Facebook page of the National Ayush Mission . https://facebook.com/namkeralam.

For details, contact . 9747711456.