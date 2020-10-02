Webinar today

KALPETTA

02 October 2020 01:12 IST

The Wayanad District Library Council, in association with the District Grama Panchayat Presidents’ Association, is organising a webinar on the “Challenges being faced by Indian democracy” to commemorate the centenary visit of Mahatma Gandhi to Kerala at the madrassa hall at Madakkimala in the district on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the webinar at 11 a.m.

A.K. Balan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, and Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition, will attend the programme.

The programme will be held at 26 centres.