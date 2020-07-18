Webinar stresses Ayurveda’s role in boosting immunity

Strengthening the body’s resistance to diseases has become all the more important in the current COVID-19 scenario, said panelists at a webinar, ‘Ayurveda for Building Immunity,’ organised as part of The Hindu ‘Wellness Series’ in association with the Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier’s Arya Vaidya Sala, Kottakkal, on Saturday. In this context, Ayurveda can play an important role in keeping the immune system intact through a balanced diet and lifestyle supplemented with Ayurvedic therapies, they said.

“There are three factors relevant to communicable diseases: the pathogenic organism, a susceptible host, and an environment that allows transmission. We have to empower the host mechanism to resist the disease-causing organism,” said P.M. Madhu, Assistant Professor, Department of Roga Nidanam, Government Ayurveda College.

Multiple factors contribute to vyadikshamathwa (immunity), he said. This includes non-modifiable factors such as the place and time of birth and heredity. But there are the modifiable factors such as a balanced diet, exercise, mental excellence and rasayana drugs that can strengthen immunity, Dr. Madhu said.

Development of a healthy and balanced lifestyle is key to building immunity, Nishant Narayan, Senior Physician, Arya Vaidya Sala, said. He also stressed the benefits of cleansing therapies and Ayurvedic medicines that help enhance immunity. “Be aware of your health requirements, and not just the diseases,” he said.

Vinod R. Varier, Associate Professor, Department of Kaya Chikitsa, Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier Ayurveda College, elaborated on the role of Panchakarma procedures and how they help detoxify the body. “Panchakarma has a curative effect and helps one stay healthy,” he said.

Serena Josephine M., Special Correspondent, The Hindu, was the moderator.