Webinar on sustainable development in civic bodies

Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP), Wayanad district unit, is organising a webinar on “A Sustainable development approach to civic bodies in Wayanad” from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Sunday. Experts will handle various sessions. The public can participate in the programme by using the link https://meet.google. com/bzt-gsfz-rps.

