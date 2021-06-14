Webinar on laws for differently abled

Parivar Kerala, an organisation of parents of differently abled persons, in association with St. Thomas College, Thrissur, is organising a webinar on Sunday (June 13) to create awareness about the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu will launch the webinar at 11 a.m. while Parivar Kerala president M.P. Karunakaran will preside. State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities S.H. Panchapakesan will introduce the topic. The webinar may be viewed through the link http://youtube/kLChQChrDv4, says a press release.