Webinar on higher education of Malabar women

MALAPPURAM

27 May 2021 23:31 IST

A three-day webinar on “Higher education of women in Malabar” will be held from Saturday. Safi Institute of Advanced Study,

Vazhayur, and Zaitoon International Girls Campus, Kottakkal, are jointly organising the webinar.

K. Mohammed Basheer, former Vice Chancellor of Calicut University, will inaugurate the event. Sasfi Institute of Advanced Study Principal E.P. Imbichikoya will preside.

Aarti Sreevastava from National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, New Delhi, will deliver the keynote address.

The inaugural will be on Zoom platform, and the subsequent technical sessions on Google Meet. For details, the organisers can be contacted on: 8547860333.