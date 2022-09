Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) along with the Department of Industry and Commerce is organising a webinar on the possibilities of e-commerce for entrepreneurs.

The training will be held online on October 1 from 11 am to 12.30 p.m. Application should be submitted by September 29 at the website www.kied.info. For more details, contact 0484- 2532890, 2550322.