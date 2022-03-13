Kerala

Webinar on climate change

The first webinar of 'Chintha Sarani', a seminar series being conducted by the Academic Committee of Alumni Association Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara, was held recently.

It was inaugurated by Sheela Thomas, chairman and managing director, Kerala Rubber.

A talk on 'Climate crisis and Glasgow summit- COP 26' was addressed by Avanthika Goswami, deputy programme manager on climate change, Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi.

Alumni Association president K.G. Mukundan presided.


