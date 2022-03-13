Webinar on climate change
The first webinar of 'Chintha Sarani', a seminar series being conducted by the Academic Committee of Alumni Association Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara, was held recently.
It was inaugurated by Sheela Thomas, chairman and managing director, Kerala Rubber.
A talk on 'Climate crisis and Glasgow summit- COP 26' was addressed by Avanthika Goswami, deputy programme manager on climate change, Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi.
Alumni Association president K.G. Mukundan presided.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.