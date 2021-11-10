Webinar on climate change impact on agriculture and rural livelihood

A webinar on climate extremes, economic loss, and farmer resilience will be held on November 11 and 12.

It will discuss the major issues under four themes - climate extremes and economic loss in agriculture; climate extremes and livelihood impact; climate resilience in agriculture — adaptation and mitigation strategies; and revisiting the methods to assess economic loss due to extreme climate events.

The webinar is organised jointly by the Kerala Agricultural University and the Indian Society of Agricultural Economics, Mumbai. Over 40 research papers will be presented at the webinar by experts from academic institutions all over India.

R. Chandrababu, Vice Chancellor, KAU, will inaugurate the function. The keynote address will be delivered by T. Jayaram, climate expert, M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, Chennai. N. Miniraj, Dean, College of Agriculture, Vellanikkara, will deliver the presidential address.

The lead speakers in various sessions include P. Indira Devi (former Director of Research, KAU); Kavikumar (Madras School of Economics); Suresh Kumar D. (Tamil Nadu Agricultural University); Sreenath Dixit (International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics); and Bhaskar Sinha (Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal).

The two-day webinar in addition to nearly ten invited talks, also will listen to 26 poster presentations and 14 oral presentations. Researchers and students can participate in the webinar through the link provided.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84640756279?pwd=VTBUamNSV1JrUStxdDFrbkVPa0lEZz09