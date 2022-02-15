February 15, 2022 18:44 IST

A webinar on “Artificial intelligence-based conversational interfaces” organised by the Computer Science and Engineering Association of the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) will be held at 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday. An alumnus of NITC, Karthik Raghunathan, Director of Machine Learning at Cisco MindMeld, San Francisco, USA, will deliver the talk. The webinar link and other details are available on the NITC website (https://nitc.ac.in/).