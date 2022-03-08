Webinar for women
Kozhikode
Recognising the challenges and hardships of IT professionals, especially women, the Kerala State IT Parks will organise a live webinar on the topic “Self care and well-being in challenging times” from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The interactive event will feature accomplished women as key speakers including Sajina John, head of Global Talent Acquisition COE of UST, Lily Paul, marriage and family counsellor and Jessy Jacob, founder of Fit the Soul: Leadership programmes for Women. Interested persons can register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TZZN5s6iSnCfxfStvB5-Sg.
