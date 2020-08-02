Webinar for goat farmers

KALPETTA

02 August 2020 00:29 IST

The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) is organising a five-day webinar on ‘Goat farming on profitable basis’ from August 3 to August 8. Vice Chancellor M.R. Saseendranath will inaugurate the programme at 3 p.m. on Monday. Farmers can attend the programme through Zoom application.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit: https: //zoom.us/j/9496303980. The meeting ID is 949 630 3980.

