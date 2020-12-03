Webcasting facilities in 1,850 polling booths

Webcasting facilities will be introduced in 1,850 polling booths deemed hyper-sensitive booths in the upcoming local body elections, the State Election Commission said on Thursday.

This was finalised on the basis of a report submitted by State Police Chief Loknath Behera, the Commission said. Kannur district has the highest number of hyper-sensitive booths at 785. Pathanamthitta has the lowest at five. North Kerala districts have the higher number of booths classified in this category.

District-wise break-up are as follows: Thiruvananthapuram (180), Kollam (35), Alappuzha (40), Kottayam (30), Idukki (12), Ernakulam (55), Thrissur (54), Palakkad (182), Malappuram (100), Kozhikode (120), Wayanad (152), Kasaragod (100).

Additionally, videography facilities will be installed in sensitive booths identified jointly by the District Election Officers and District Police Chiefs, the Commission added.

Candidates and the political parties have the option to seek videography in booths that are not selected for live webcasting or videography at their own expense.

The videographers will be appointed by the district election officers. The expense should be paid to the bank account in the name of the District Collector or the joint bank account held by the District Collector and the Deputy Collector (election). This expense will not be included in the election expenses of the candidate, the Commission said.

Identity proof

Voters can produce any of the following documents for establishing their identity to vote: the Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, passbooks with photographs issued by banks within six months of the election, and identity cards issued by the State Election Commission.