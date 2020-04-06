Kerala

Web seminars to clear farmers’ doubts

Farmers with smartphones can register with KVK

Online seminars are helping farmers who find it tough to obtain expert advice on matters related to agriculture and animal husbandry, given the COVID-19 lockdown scenario in the State.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Thrissur, has hit upon a simple e-solution to help the farmers in this regard: interactive web seminars. The first two sessions, which will focus on animal husbandry, will go online from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday via the Zoom videoconferencing app.

Farmers with smartphones can register with the KVK and participate in the session by downloading the Zoom app, said Suman K.T., programme coordinator, KVK, Thrissur.

Livestock management

To be led by Ani S. Das, Director, Centre for Bio Resources, Kannur, the twin sessions on animal husbandry will handle issues related to summer-time and lockdown-period care and management of livestock.

Livestock farmers, for example, are keen to know whether the animals can be fed locally available produce such as jackfruit or tapioca if concentrated feed is in short supply, he pointed out.

Farmers can register for the web seminar via the email kvkthrissur@kau.in or the mobile number 9544842240. They can participate in the seminar by downloading the Zoom app.

