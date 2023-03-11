ADVERTISEMENT

AYUSH secretary launches two web portals

March 11, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha on Friday launched two interactive web portals developed by the Amrita School of Ayurveda with a grant from the Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth. While eMAP (eModule Application for Panchakarma) provides information related to Panchakarma, AyurCeL (Ayurveda Clinical eLearning) offers a platform for Ayurveda clinicians to showcase their clinical success stories with support of multimedia. Kousthubha Upadhyaya, adviser, Ministry of AYUSH, and Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, chairman, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, Tanuja Nesari, director, All India Institute of Ayurveda, Krishna Ramachandran, Professor, Harvard Medical School, and Venkat Rangan, Vice-Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, spoke on the occasion.  

