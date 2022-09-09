Weather update: yellow alert in 3 northern districts for the weekend

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 09, 2022 17:38 IST

Some of the northern districts of the State can expect isolated heavy rainfall over the next few days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts indicate.

Rainfall is likely to continue over Kerala owing to a combination of factors including a low pressure area persisting over the Bay of Bengal and a trough that runs from the south Konkan region to it.

The IMD has put northern districts Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm in a 24-hour period) on Saturday and Sunday.

Now lying off the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, the low pressure area is expected to become more marked by Sunday. An IMD extended range forecast for the coming two weeks published on Friday also indicated a ''low probability'' of it developing into a depression.

A shear zone that runs over south peninsular India between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level also is contributing to the likelihood of heavy spells continuing over Kerala.

Rainfall data released by the IMD show that Kerala received 59% excess rainfall during the first week of September. Kerala has reported a 9% deficit in southwest monsoon rainfall from June 1 to September 9, but it is deemed 'normal rainfall' if the percentage departure from the normal for a given period is between -19% and +19%.

