Weather station set up at govt. school in Kollam

Students will monitor weather at the facility with a range of meteorological instruments that measure atmospheric temperature, humidity, wind speed, and wind direction

For the students of Government Higher Secondary School, Ayyankoickal, recording rainfall and humidity will be a part of their routine now. The school weather station set up under the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) as part of the State government’s 100-day action plan will help them observe the climatic conditions across the seasons and their impact. As part of the project, a total of 240 weather stations will come up in higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools in the State where geography is taught as part of the Humanities stream. While enabling the students to analyse climate from a very young age, the project also aims at collecting data on microclimatic changes.

The weather station at the school has a range of meteorological instruments that include thermometer to measure atmospheric temperature, wet and dry bulb thermometer to measure atmospheric humidity, rain gauge for accurately recording rainfall, anemometer to know wind speed, and wind vane to know wind direction. The students will be monitoring weather with the help of these instruments under the guidance of Balagopal, their geography teacher. “The aim is to enable the students understand climate at a micro level and identify the changes in a particular region,” said Principal Pyari Nandini.

Data for research purpose

The government schools in the State are getting weather stations for the first time and after the occurrence of extreme climatic events in the last few years, the project is also expected to generate data for research purpose. According to officials, it will help students understand the impact of climate change on the environment, especially in areas prone to natural disasters. Through providing a first-hand experience with technology and real-time data projects, the project aims at inculcating eco-sensitivity and an interest in climate-related subjects among children. The school weather stations will function with the support of India Meteorological Department, Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.