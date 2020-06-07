Thrissur

07 June 2020 00:28 IST

The Meteorological Department has set up an automated weather station at Peringalkuthu dam, equipped to send rainfall rate at the reservoir and surroundings to the District Collectorate and the Meteorological Department, Thiruvananthapuram.

The system can measure rate of rainfall, atmospheric temperature, moisture content in the atmosphere, speed of wind, and atmospheric pressure, and send data to the data filter. It works on solar energy.

Advertising

Advertising