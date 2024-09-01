Weather remains unpredictable as forecasting agency continues to grope in the dark

The unpredictable weather in Kerala, which was brought back to focus recently by the devastating landslides in Wayanad, seems to be taking the IMD, the country’s weather forecasting agency, for a ride.

For instance, a day after the landslides, the IMD in its monthly outlook for rainfall in August had forecast above normal rainfall for north and central Kerala, except Wayanad, while below normal rain was predicted for south Kerala. As of August 30, Kerala as a whole received 34% deficient rain, while deficiency was above the State average in north and central Kerala.

Though the daily weather forecast should have been more precise as it was issued after analysing the atmospheric conditions just 24 hours before the weather event, the accuracy of the weather forecast on days various districts were put on orange and red alert—warning of intense rainfall events—was shockingly less than 10% in August in Kerala.

On the day after the Wayanad landslides, the IMD issued a red alert for seven districts warning of extreme rainfall events. However, no extreme rain was reported anywhere, except one non-calibrated automatic weather station (AWS) in Kasaragod, where very heavy rainfall was reported.

On August 13, orange alert warning of very heavy rainfall was issued for Idukki and Pathanamthitta, and a yellow alert warning of moderate rain was given for Lakshadweep. However, no heavy rain occurred anywhere, except in Lakshadweep, where extreme heavy rainfall occurred against the prediction of moderate rainfall. Similarly, on August 14, an orange alert was issued for Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur and a red alert for Lakshadweep. However, rainfall in the orange and red category was not reported from anywhere.

On August 21, an orange alert was issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and a red alert for Lakshadweep. However, extreme rainfall was not reported anywhere. Only light to moderate rain occurred. On August 20, Ernakulam and Idukki were put on orange alert, and very heavy rain was reported in the districts in line with the forecast. Even as orange alert was issued for Kasaragod, Kannur, and Kozhikode on August 29, very heavy rain occurred only in Kozhikode in line with the forecast. In addition to this, heavy rain was reported in Ernakulam and Thrissur, where no orange alert was given.

On August 30, 10 districts were put on orange alert, while only one station, Vaikom, received very heavy rainfall.

Altogether, various districts were put on orange alert around 35 times in August. However, considering the rainfall recorded in the rain gauges of IMD, including AWS, the accuracy of the forecast was less than 10%. Soon after the landslides, there was a clamour for installing radar in north Kerala and setting up more AWSs across the State as part of strengthening the weather forecast. However, according to sources in the Ministry of Earth Science, radars or AWSs will not give any advance forecast. Radar will give only synoptic symptoms of weather, maximum three hours before the event, while AWS will only provide realised data.

The claim that adding more AWSs or radar will improve early warning systems is not correct. Early warning systems require Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered weather models and expertise in analysing the systems. The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is issued by analysing the atmospheric parameters, while that for the subsequent days is issued based on weather models acquired from foreign countries. The foreign models have limitations in reflecting the actual weather conditions in India. However, engaging AI tools for weather models is expected to improve the accuracy of forecasting, said sources.

