Weather conducive to smooth conduct of polls in Kerala: IMD

Though the mercury in the political barometer is rising in the State ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on Friday, with less than 24 hours left before election campaigning in the State comes to an end, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted fair weather across the State until Friday.

However, the temperatures will be above the normal threshold in most parts except for the hilly regions of the State. As per the weather bulletin on Monday, temperatures are likely to hit the 40°C mark in Palakkad on the election day after a brief hiatus, and 38°C in Thrissur, Kollam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts. In Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod, the temperature will be around 37°C, and 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts. Nevertheless, the departure of temperature from normal will be in the range of 2 to 4°C across the State.

Task force review

No major rain forecast has been issued for any districts except for some light showers in some southern districts. Overall, the weather is conducive to free and fair polls, except the humid conditions associated with the rise in temperature and humidity. Although normal weather is predicted, a task force comprising officials from the Election Commission of India, IMD, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will review the impact of heat wave and humidity.

The Commission will also hold a separate review with the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to ensure adequate arrangements, including shamiyana, drinking water, fans, at polling stations.

During the first phase of the polls, when 102 constituencies went to the polls on April 19, a low voter turnout was reported, with reasons mainly pointing to an increase in temperature and a lack of voter enthusiasm.

