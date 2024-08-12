‘We waited for dawn, hour after hour’: survivor recalls the night landslips devoured Vilangad village in Kozhikode

For a few moments, Dominic Joseph stifled his sobs, recalling the terrifying night the earth swallowed the neighbourhood where he was born and raised in, in a matter of minutes.

“We waited for dawn, hour after hour. It was around 7 a.m. when the first light began to filter in through the dense, dark clouds amid relentless rain. With heavy hearts, we realised we had lost everything except our lives,” he said.

The 60-year-old automobile engineer’s house was among the 14 residential buildings pulverised by the landslip that struck Vilangad in Vanimal grama panchayat in rural Kozhikode early on July 30. The village was devoured by the hills like a predator consuming its prey. The once vibrant streets are now a barren wasteland, with debris scattered as far as the eye can see.

“I was sick that day and could not sleep. That is the only reason we are alive today,” said Mr. Joseph, still battling the mild fever that has not left him.

The unusual sound of water in the nearby stream at around 3 a.m. was what first caught his attention. He saw that the stream had by then turned fierce, pulling down the embankment of the road on the opposite side. When the three large teak trees behind his house fell into the stream, he heaved a sigh of relief that they had not fallen into his compound. But, his relief did not last long.

“My son was recording the changing mood of the stream and saw that it was getting out of control. We barely had time to pick up the kids and move to the neighbouring compound before our house too gave in. We moved to the next house and then the next, alerting everyone to move to safety. By then, the landslip had repeated several times,” he said.

As many as 13 families, including that of Mr. Joseph, were cut off from Vilangad town by then. It was only by evening that they were rescued and moved to safety.

His two-storey house on the roadside near the Manjacheeli bridge was Mr. Joseph’s pride and joy. His craze for vehicles was evident from the three cars and three motorbikes parked in his porch. “I had a 24-year-old ‘Splendor’ bike. Everyone was in awe of it as it looked brand new after all these years. That’s how I took care of it,” he said, his voice quivering. Except for one car and the bike, the other vehicles are yet to be found.

Mr. Joseph has been trying to claim the insurance amount for his house and vehicles, but the demand from the insurance agency to furnish a notary attested affidavit that he has lost them all has irked him. “Can’t they see what has happened? Should I give them proof now?” he said.

Mr. Joseph’s family, comprising his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, is at a rehabilitation camp in the locality at present. “We do not even have the children’s birth certificates. Everything, including our valuable documents and gold, was in a metal cupboard that is yet to be found. We have nothing but the clothes on our back,” he said.

Mr. Joseph, like the 500-odd survivors of the tragedy, is striving to get a hold on his life, but the hurdles before him seem rather insurmountable. “We do not want to live here any more. The memories are too haunting,” he said, as he hoped for a fair rehabilitation package.

