We stand vindicated, Kerala govt. must take follow-up action, says WCC on Hema Committee report

Published - August 19, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A few hours after the much-awaited K. Hema Committee report was released by the government on Monday, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) said that “it stands vindicated as their fight for justice for all women wanting a dignified professional space in the film industry was the right fight”.

In a Facebook post, the WCC hoped that the government would take necessary steps to study and act upon the recommendations. “This is the voice of women and it must be heard. It has been a long journey for us,” it said.

The collective, which led the fight demanding a better working place for women in the industry following the sexual assault on a woman actor in 2017, pointed out that “this is the first time in the history of cinema that we have a report of how gender works in the film industry”.

It thanked Justice (retd) K. Hema, and committee members, including veteran actress T. Sarada, and former bureaucrat K. B Valsalakumari, for the “long hours they spent to create this report”.

The WCC also thanked the media, the Kerala State Women’s Commission, the people of the State, all women’s organisations and lawyers for the consistent follow-up and support.

